SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County is looking for ways to crack down on people illegally possessing guns.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider creating a gun task force. A recent study commissioned by Santa Clara County found that gun violence costs the county roughly $100 million a year and that does not include the human and emotional toll caused by gun violence.

The District Attorney’s office said part of the problem is that there are too many people across the county who have guns that shouldn’t. “There are people in our county right now who are felons, domestic abusers, dangerously mentally-ill individuals, suicidal individuals who should not have firearms. Not only do we believe this, but courts have ordered them not to have firearms and none the less the continue to be armed. They can continue to point guns at people, they can continue to pull triggers and hurt people in our community,” said Marisa McKeown, Supervising Deputy District Attorney.

County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said that law enforcement has lacked the resources to deal with the problem for too long. “We have understaffed our police agencies and our District Attorney’s office and they need resources to deal with this problem,” said Chavez.

KRON On is streaming news live now

On Tuesday, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will be presented with a plan to create a county-wide gun task force. It would give the District Attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies across the county more resources to proactively take guns away from those who shouldn’t have them.

“This is the actual response wing that can go out and get into houses, put handcuffs on shooters and abusers. Disarm the dangerously mentally ill and actually identify and prosecute felons,” added McKeown.