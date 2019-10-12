Santa Clara condo construction fire classified as ‘undetermined’, investigation complete

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The Santa Clara Fire Department has classified the cause of the June 28 four-alarm fire at a condominium construction site as “undetermined”.

Fire investigators were unable to conclusively determine the cause, but pointed to construction work as a possibility to the cause of the fire.

Since foul play is not suspected, the findings close the criminal investigation in the incident.

On June 28, around 11 a..m., fire officials responded to the scene of 1890 El Camino Real following reports of smoke and flames.

The location was a four-story, 56-unit condominium complex in the open wood frame state of construction, according to officials.

Firefighters immediately began to extinguish the flames, while evacuating workers on site as well as nearby residents.