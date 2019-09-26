Santa Clara County closer to banning vaping products

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – An all-out ban of vaping products in Santa Clara County is one step closer to reality.

“It’s been ordered up. The board has acted and has said we want this done,” Supervisor Cortese said.

Supervisor Dave Cortese explains that the ban is a no-brainer that should’ve happened sooner.

The ordinance would prohibit all vaping products in the count of Santa Clara and some people are not on board.

“Very concerning and interesting that we have a bigger problem with cigarettes and tobacco problem. We have a minor problem with vaping, but yet we’re so quick to ban it. Why don’t we take the same actions towards tobacco products?” says a frustrated resident.

Santa Clara was the first county in California to raise the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products from 18 to 21 in 2014.

To make the outlaw decision, the Board of Supervisors used information from a recent California student tobacco survey, which showed one in three Santa Clara County youth has tried vaping.

According to Cortese, limiting sales was not going to work.

“We had to weigh individual liberties with the fact that this is so harmful you might been spraying pesticides on kids or hurting them in some other way we consider it to be that serious and why it requires drastic action,” Cortese said.

If passed Santa Clara County would join San Francisco and Livermore which have mort on the sales of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco.

The board will vote on the issue on Nov. 5.

