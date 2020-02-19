Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Santa Clara County health officials to get coronavirus update soon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON)- Santa Clara County leaders on Wednesday will come together to get an update on the coronavirus in the South Bay.

The Department of Health will report its findings by 10 a.m. during a meeting at the Santa Clara County offices in San Jose.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News