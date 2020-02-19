Santa Clara County health officials to get coronavirus update soon

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON)- Santa Clara County leaders on Wednesday will come together to get an update on the coronavirus in the South Bay.
The Department of Health will report its findings by 10 a.m. during a meeting at the Santa Clara County offices in San Jose.
Latest Stories:
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Coronavirus causing a buzz in Bay Area
- Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny found dead in home
- Kansas crossing guard hit and killed by driver hailed as hero for saving kids
- Gov. Newsom to address homelessness, mental health in State of the State speech
- 2 teenagers arrested in fatal California library blaze