Santa Clara County opens cooling centers to help deal with heat

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – It’s going to be a hot weekend ahead throughout the Bay Area.

Santa Clara County is opening cooling centers to help people deal with the heat.

They’re asking everyone to check on those who may be more susceptible to high heat, like the elderly, homeless, the mentally ill and people who have drug or alcohol problems.

The County is opening 40 cooling centers in community centers, libraries, hospitals, and other locations.

They will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is a full list of locations:

Campbell

Campbell Community Center: 1 W. Campbell Ave. Room E-44

Campbell Library: 77 Harrison Ave.

Cupertino

Quinlan Community Center: 10185 N. Stelling Road

Cupertino Library: 10800 Torre Ave.

Gilroy

Gilroy Compassion Center: 370 Tomkins Ct.

Gilroy Library: 350 W. Sixth St.

St. Louise Regional Hospital: 9400 No Name Uno

Valley Health Center: 7475 Camino Arroyo

Los Gatos

Los Gatos Library: 100 Villa Ave.

Los Altos

Los Altos Library: 13 S. San Antonio Rd.

Woodland Branch Library: 1975 Grant Rd.

Milpitas

Sports Center: 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd.

Valley Health Center: 143 North Main St.

Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Library: 669 West Main Ave.

Centennial Recreation Center: 171 W. Edmundson Ave.

Community and Cultural Center: 17000 Monterey St.

Mountain View

Mountain View Public Library: 585 Franklin St.

Police/Fire Station Lobby: 1000 Villa St.

San Jose

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: 751 S. Bascom Ave.

O’Connor Hospital: 2105 Forest Ave.

Valley Health Center, East Valley: 1993 McKee Rd.

Valley Health Center, Tully: 500 Tully Rd.

Valley Specialty Center: 751 S. Bascom Ave.

Cypress Community Center: 403 Cypress Ave.

Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.

Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave.

Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.

Seventrees Community Center: 3590 Cas Dr.

Santa Clara

Central Park Library: 2635 Homestead Rd.

City Hall Cafeteria: 1500 Warburton Ave.

Community Center: 969 Kiely Blvd.

Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.

Mission Branch Library: 1098 Lexington St.

Northside Branch Library: 695 Moreland Way

Saratoga

Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga

Sunnyvale