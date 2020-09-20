Santa Clara County opens free walk-up flu shot clinic

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ahead of the height of flu season, Santa Clara County opened a free walk-up flu shot clinic on Saturday.

And before the doors opened in San Jose, 100 people were already waiting in line.

By noon, 400 people had received their flu shot at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose.

“I work all week — I’m busy all week,” Andrew Smith said. “So, it was nice to go on a Saturday and just get it out of the way.”

The free walk-up clinic opened Saturday and will continue operating through the fall.

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

“It’s super important for me to be healthy and not just for me. But I have nephews that I want to take care of,” Elizabeth said. “Like, I have people who are high risk I want to make sure they’re safe and they’re protected.”

No need to set an appointment.

And, you don’t need to be insured.

The county says everyone three years of age or older is eligible for the shot — regardless of immigration status.

“I’m a caregiver. So, I just want to be safe and for my patient’s safety also,” Nario Blanco said.

The county public health department says we should all get get vaccinated for influenza virus once a year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season typically peaks between December and February.

“Each year, people who have severe flu crowd urgent care clinics and the hospitals, and that’s capacity that might already be strained due to COVID,” Britt Ehrhardt said. “So, it’s more important then ever to get a flu shot. this is not the year to skip your flu shot.”

A COVID-19 testing site is also conveniently located across the street from the fairgrounds.

This couple got tested for one virus and vaccinated for another within an hour.

“We’re kind of scared things are going to run out just seeing how everybody’s very concerned with getting sick this year. so, i just wanted to be proactive and get it done before it’s too late,” Elizabeth said.

The flu clinic will run through mid-December.

