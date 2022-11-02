SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A resident from Santa Clara County has died after a long battle with West Nile Virus, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department (DPH).

The DPH says that the death was recorded in Santa Clara County because it is where the victim resided, but the victim contracted the West Nile infection from another city in the Bay Area. Citing medical privacy reasons, no further details will be released about this person’s illness at this time.

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitos, which thrive in warm weather. According to DPH, the risk of humans contracting the disease declines when the temperatures drop each fall. The department says that most people who have the virus have mild or no symptoms, but sometimes people can develop serious complications.

DPH says that each year around 100 people die from complications of the virus across the U.S. If you would like more information about West Nile Virus please visit the State of California and the County of Santa Clara Vector District websites. Members of the public can help to prevent the spread of mosquitos that cause disease by taking the preventative measures laid out the the County Vector Control District.