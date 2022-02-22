Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office investigating death in custody

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office announced there’d been a death of a person in custody late Sunday, according to a news release.

The inmate had been at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas. The Sheriff’s office has not released the name of the deceased, because next-of-kin has to be notified.

The previous day, the Milpitas Police Department booked a 45-year-old man into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, residential burglary and petty theft with priors.

His cellmate pressed an emergency button inside of the cell the following night, around 8:51 p.m.

“Deputies immediately responded, located an unresponsive male and began performing CPR and life-saving measures,” the news release states.

Around 9:24 p.m., the inmate was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected, the news release states.

The Sheriff’s office is nonetheless conducting a joint investigation with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.