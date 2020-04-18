Santa Clara County ‘strongly urging’ public to wear face coverings

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department is strongly urging their residents to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Unlike other Bay Area counties, the county, which is a coronavirus hot spot, is not issuing a health order that requires the public to wear face masks.

Instead, county health officials are strongly urging the public the wear face coverings when out of their homes to perform essential activities.

“Some jurisdictions may use a legal Health Officer Order while others may use guidance or recommendations to achieve the same goals,” according to a press release from the County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department. “The Public Health Department is mindful that enforcement resources are limited. Our community has been active in following past guidance provided by the Health Officer and the Public Health Department and we anticipate significant voluntary compliance with this recommendation.”

Health officials are reminding the public that face coverings should not replace staying at home, social distancing, and practicing good hygiene.

“Staying home, minimizing even essential activities, and reducing contact with others is still the most important tool. But, when we do have to go out into the public, face covering is a critical tool to reduce asymptomatic transmission,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.

Face coverings can be made with any fabric or cloth protecting the mouth and nose. It can be as simple as a bandana, scarf, towel, or other piece of cloth or fabric.

Medical masks, such as N-95 and surgical masks, are strongly discouraged for general use. Those masks should be saved for medical professionals.

Details on Santa Clara County’s guidance can be found here.

Counties that have issued health orders requiring the use of face coverings include San Francisco, Alameda, Sonoma, Marin, San Mateo, and Contra Costa.

