SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The County of Santa Clara will next week begin accepting bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments for children as young as 6 months, the county announced Friday. Vaccination appointments will be accepted at mass vaccination locations and local clinics, according to a press release from the county. The date vaccination appointments will begin being accepted will be determined once vaccines arrive.

Eligibility for pediatric bivalent booster as determined by the FDA is as follows:

Children aged 6 months to 5 years who received the original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to receive a single booster of the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine two months after completing a primary series.

Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have not begun their three-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or have not yet received the third dose of their primary series will now receive the updated (bivalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the third dose in their primary series following two doses of the original (monovalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Children j6 months through 4 years who have already completed their three-dose primary series with the original Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will not be eligible for a booster dose of an updated bivalent vaccine at this time. Children in this age group who already completed their primary series would still be expected to have protection against serious outcomes from currently circulating variants.

Mixing and matching of vaccines is not authorized currently.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“We are seeing a confluence of RSV, flu, and COVID infections among children, which is very concerning,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara. “We recommend that children get vaccinated for both COVID and flu, and that their families do the same. This will help keep people safe and healthy over the winter holiday season.”

Currently, 18.2% of eligible Santa Clara County residents under 5 have completed their primary vaccination series, according to the press release.