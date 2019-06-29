Santa Clara fire reminiscent of at least 6 others in Bay Area since 2014

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Friday’s fire in Santa Clara is reminiscent of others that destroyed buildings that were under construction.

There have been at least 6 of these types of fires in the Bay Area since 2014.

Last October, a 126-unit complex in Oakland went up in flames.

It was the second fire that night at a building under construction.

In April of last year, a huge fire burned a 240-unit building in Concord.

The building’s scaffolding even collapsed at one point.

Back in July of 2016 and in May of 2017, the same 105-unit apartment project in Emeryville was hit, causing millions in damage.

Investigators believe it was arson.

Not far away, near Oakland’s Lake Merritt, a pre-dawn fire in 2016 destroyed a 41-unit project.