Santa Clara juvenile facilities report first COVID cases

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Santa Clara Juvenile Hall and William F. James Rach facilities have reported that nine youths and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first positive case was reported at James Ranch on November 28, with the second coming from Juvenile Hall on November 30.

These are the first positive cases to come out of the county’s juvenile system since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

All who were in close contact with the positive individuals at Juvenile Hall have been tested and will remain in quarantine for 14 days, while everyone at James Ranch was tested out of an abundance of caution.

On-site testing has also been conducted for all probation staff members who work at the facilities.

The probation department is collaborating with the Santa Clara Public Health Department to investigate the source of the exposure and says it will make any needed enhancements to its protocols if needed.

They are also assessing whether any additional youth can be safely released from custody to further reduce the risk of transmission within the juvenile system.