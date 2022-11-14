PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s residence and stole her vacuum on Friday night, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department. Police do not believe this burglary is connected to the series of dinnertime break-ins reported around Palo Alto throughout October.

On Friday around 1:32 pm., a call came into the PAPD dispatch center from a resident in the 400 block of Fernando Avenue stating there was a house burglary in progress. A woman in her 80s heard a banging noise on the first floor and headed towards the stairs on the second floor.

She reported that she saw a man she did not know on the stairs. The woman told police that she screamed and the man ran away. She then called the police, who came out to the area to search. Police say they determined that the suspect had allegedly forced his way into the home by breaking a glass panel on the back door.

The victim reported that the suspect had rummaged through the first floor of her home and stolen a small portable vacuum cleaner. Officers say they later found parts of the vacuum scattered outside the house.

KRON On is streaming now

Around 3:18 p.m., another officer saw the suspect on the east side of El Camino Real close to Fernando Avenue. Police say the suspect ran across El Camino Real before disappearing at the Creekside Inn located at 3400 El Camino Real. Officers heading into the area, and staff directed police to a fifth-floor balcony where the suspect was, according to police.

Officers took the man into custody without incident and also collected a vacuum attachment that police believe was stolen from the victim’s residence.

Police booked the man, Jaime Gonzalez Martinez, 23, of Santa Clara into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a felony charge of residential burglary. Police say Martinez also had two misdemeanor warrants for battery and domestic violence, so he was booked for those alleged crimes as well.