Santa Clara PD arrest 19-year-old man involved in armed robbery

SANTA CLARA, Calif., (KRON) — The Santa Clara Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly robbing a Los Gatos resident at gunpoint back in January. The suspect robbed a Los Gatos resident after responding to an online ad selling a gaming system. Santa Clara PD arrested Zion Nelson, 19, of San Jose on multiple charges.

On Jan. 15 a Los Gatos resident scheduled to meet Nelson to buy a gaming system after seeing an online ad. Both individuals made arrangements to meet near Parkway Park in Santa Clara at around 2 p.m. During the exchange Nelson robbed the Los Gatos resident at gunpoint, according to Santa Clara PD.

SCPD’s Special Enforcement Team and detectives identified Nelson as the suspect in the robbery and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Nelson was arrested by Santa Clara PD on Mar. 24 while in possession of a firearm and ammunition.