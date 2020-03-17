Santa Clara police officer tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A police officer for the Santa Clara Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department was notified immediately and the officer is self-isolating for 14 days.

The officer last worked on March 9 and has been at home since.

The department is working on contacting staff and the public who may have come in contact with this officer.

It is uncertain at this time how the officer was infected.

The Santa Clara Police Department says, “The health and safety of our employees and community members are of utmost importance. Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Police Department has followed the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department’s recommendations. Upon learning of the positive test result, the Police Department implemented further practices to help protect our employees and the community.”

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Latest Headlines: