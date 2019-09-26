Live Now
Santa Clara Police search for suspect who attacked a senior citizen

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – A 91-year-old man was visiting his widow’s grave at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery when he was suddenly hit in the back of the head with a rock on Saturday.

The suspect, who police describe as a Latino male between 35 to 50 years old, and 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall with a medium build, with slicked back grey hair, and a grey mustache, then stole personal property from the victim and fled on a grey and black mountain bike.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The status of his condition is unknown at this time.

Police are asking the public to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at 408-615-4814 or anonymously at 408-615-4847 if they have any information regarding this incident.

