Santa Clara Superior Court issues emergency orders to reschedule cases

SAN JOSE (KRON) – President Judge Deborah A. Ryan ordered that various matters of the court be rescheduled until further notice.

The court is attempting to reduce the number of employees and limit the number of non-mandatory proceedings in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom’s March 12 Executive Order and the counties March 13 guidelines.

Those matters include:

  • Civil and Probate Jury and Court Trials, except for ongoing trials
  • Small Claims Motions, Trials and Appeals
  • Most Traffic Matters, except for trials
  • Many Family Hearings
  • Most Guardianship and Adoption Proceedings
  • Many Criminal Trials

Court users who want to set a court date by phone can call 408-556-3000.

You can check the status of your matter at http://www.scscourt.org/online_services/case_info.shtml

