SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– The Santa Clara Board of Supervisors this week green-lit additional funding for Youth Community Services (YCS) to expand its substance use and suicide prevention goals. Funding for YCS has come from the American Rescue Plan Act which was passed in 2021 in response to COVID-19 impacts.

Initially, $150,000 was approved by the board of supervisors for YCS in May, but the board has now increased the allotment to $225,000. The extra funds will allow YCS to reach more people in the North County through its Youth Connectedness Initiative, Supervisor Joe Simitian said.

The initiative is an after-school program that connects high schoolers to peers and adults who can support them, along with workshops and volunteer projects to help them grow and thrive, Simitian’s office said. “There’s a tremendous need for preventative mental health services for our youth,” said Simitian.

Fortunately, Youth Community Services has a unique model that brings services directly to kids.”

