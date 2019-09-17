Live Now
Santa Cruz beach curfew issued to prevent homeless encampments

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – A beach curfew is in effect in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Police have issued the curfew in order to prevent homeless encampments.

The police department says they coordinated with outreach staff to post 72-hour eviction notices to encampments on beaches.

In a Twitter post, police wrote, ‘Overnight curfew includes ban on unpermitted temporary storage structures to mitigate nuisance conditions.’

