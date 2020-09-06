Santa Cruz correctional officer arrested for suspected sexual relationship with inmate

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) – A Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s correctional officer suspected of

having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate was arrested Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Correctional Officer Jessica Smith, 31, was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with an inmate, assault by a public officer and unauthorized computer access, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Detectives began investigating Smith when they received information about an inappropriate relationship with an incarcerated person who was serving their sentence through a supervised release program.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any other details about the case.

Smith, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2015, is on administrative release pending completion of an investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

