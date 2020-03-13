Santa Cruz County to shut down all schools due to a confirmed cornavirus case

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – Santa Cruz County will shut down all of their schools on March 16 due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Rio Del Mar Elementary School. The cancelled classes will last until March 20 when the ban will be reevaluated.

Read the full statement below.

Date: March 12, 2020

To: Families of Santa Cruz County

Re: All Santa Cruz County School Closure March 16 – 20

Dear Families of Santa Cruz County,



The safety and wellness of students, families, and school personnel are the highest

priorities of all Santa Cruz County schools and districts. Yesterday, we received

notification of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Rio Del Mar Elementary School.

In advance of more COVID-19 cases that are anticipated to follow, School District

Superintendents and the Santa Cruz County Office of Education have decided in

concurrence with the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency to close all public

Santa Cruz County schools for the week of March 16-20. We will reassess at the

end of next week whether an extension of school closures beyond March 20th will be

necessary. Santa Cruz County Public Health Officer, Dr. Gail Newel, reported that while

the number of cases in our county remains small at this time, the Santa Cruz County

Public Health Division expects those numbers to grow significantly in the coming days

and weeks which may require a continued response.



Schools will remain in session tomorrow, March 13, 2020. This will provide students an

opportunity to receive direction and gather educational materials from their teachers.

Our school staff will work together throughout the closure to provide the vital services

and resources our schools offer to our community, including, but not limited to, free and

reduced meal programs. Schools will be contacting families promptly about services

available to them throughout the closure.



Several other districts in California and across the country have made similar choices,

including San Francisco Unified School District, Carmel Unified School District, the state

of Ohio, and the state of Maryland.



While we recognize this decision will pose challenges and hardship to many families in

our county, the most effective way to slow and disrupt the transmission of this pandemic

is by implementing social distancing practices. During the time of the school closure, we

are asking that students and families follow the County’s Public Health Officer’s

directive to stay home and minimize social contact to the extent possible. Protecting public health requires a community-wide response, and we will need the help of families to help remain united in our response. While children have not been shown to be a high-risk group for serious illness from COVID-19, they are still able to transmit the virus to populations who are most vulnerable to serious illness, such as older adults and those with compromised immune systems. Please encourage students to avoid large public gatherings such as malls, movie theaters, and other spaces, especially those that are indoors.



We understand that implementing these changes with such limited notice is challenging

and disruptive, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation. We are grateful to

community members throughout our county for their tremendous efforts during these

challenging times.



This is a dynamic situation where information and circumstances can evolve quickly.

For the latest updates, visit the Centers for Disease Control 2019 novel coronavirus

website at: https://www.cdc.gov/COVID19. The Santa Cruz County Office of Education

continues to update its web page at www.sccoe.link/coronavirus. For ideas on how to

talk to your children about COVID-19 please visit: sccoe.link/talking_about_COVID19.

For local information, residents may visit www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus, call 211

or text “coronavirus” to 211211.



Sincerely,



Laurie Bruton, Superintendent, San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District

Lorie Chamberland, Superintendent, Live Oak School District

Eric Gross, Superintendent, Pacific Elementary School District

Mike Heffner, Superintendent, Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District

Tanya Krause, Superintendent, Scotts Valley Unified School District

Michelle McKinny, Superintendent, Happy Valley Elementary School District

Diane Morgenstern, Superintendent, Mountain Elementary School District

Kris Munro, Superintendent, Santa Cruz City Schools

Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent, Pajaro Valley Unified School District

Faris Sabbah, County Superintendent of Schools

Scott Turnbull, Superintendent, Soquel Union Elementary School District