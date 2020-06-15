Santa Cruz deputy injured in ambush released from hospital

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The second deputy who was shot during a Santa Cruz County ambush last weekend has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Alex Spencer is now out of the hospital and is recovering at home, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Officials say Spencer was shot, hit with shrapnel and struck by the suspect’s car.

The sheriff’s office said it will be waiting for the day Spencer is back in service.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Deputy Spencer to help him and his family with recovery efforts.

Another deputy shot during the ambush died while the two deputies responded to a call on June 6 in Ben Lomond — an unincorporated area of Santa Cruz.

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was identified as the deputy killed. Sgt. Gutzwiller leaves behind a wife and young child, with another on the way.

The suspect, Steven Carrillo, was an Air Force sergeant and leader in an elite military security force. He was armed with homemade bombs, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons and had a desire to harm police when he launched the deadly attack, officials sound.

