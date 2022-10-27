SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Amid unfounded reports of a shooter on the campus of Santa Cruz High School that turned out to be false, one area hospital was apparently ready to provide treatment for a mass casualty incident. Dignity Health Bay Area, which maintains locations in Santa Cruz along with San Francisco and Redwood City, tweeted that its Santa Cruz team was ready.

The tweet was accompanied by photographs showing a large group of medical personnel assembled outside the hospital’s Dominican Hospital facility in Santa Cruz.

“Law enforcement has confirmed that reports of an active shooting at Santa Cruz High School were a hoax,” read the tweet. “There was no shooting and there are no injuries.”

“The Dominican Hospital team was ready with over 100 clinicians activated and prepared to treat injuries,” the tweet said.

Santa Cruz High School was placed on lockdown amid the threats, which police are still investigating. There were no injuries reported and no evidence of an active shooter was turned up during the course of the investigation.