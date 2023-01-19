(BCN) The Federal Emergency Management Agency has earmarked disaster funds for all counties in the greater Bay Area impacted by the atmospheric rivers that have pummeled the region, but only Santa Cruz County has reached the FEMA threshold for assistance to individual residents impacted by the rains. It all comes down to FEMA monetary “thresholds” that need to be met in order to qualify, which can vary.

Robert Barker, spokesperson for FEMA, said that ultimately it comes down to the state deciding if individuals in counties should receive relief funds, and that the agency is currently on the ground assessing impacts all over Northern California in coordination with state officials and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“We all have to go collectively to visit and basically see in person the homes affected,” Barker said. “What’s more than likely going to happen is things will be added over time after the damage is tabulated. It’s a process that can only go at a certain speed.”

President Joe Biden on Thursday visited Santa Cruz County to survey the damage in person. FEMA funding for individuals and businesses was approved for the county last Saturday. Monetary impacts to residents don’t just include damage to their property. They can mean lost wages, childcare costs due to schools being closed, costs associated with being without power for extended periods of time, and job losses, to name a few.

Hard-hit coastal counties such as Monterey, Marin and Sonoma have racked up millions in damage so far, with more to come as recovery efforts continue. Yet individuals in those counties have not yet been offered federal funds.

“More counties will likely be added for individual assistance, public assistance,” said Barker, “but we just don’t know how many; the door has not shut yet. We are still doing all these assessments every single day.”

Once FEMA collects its data it goes back to the state, which then prioritizes things and makes support requests by county, Barker said.

Monterey County has incurred $30 million in infrastructure damages so far, according to county spokesperson Maia Carroll. The agricultural industry in the county is facing between $40 and $50 million in losses as well, she said.

The county underwent multiple evacuations as levees were breached and waters rose around the Salinas River. Similar evacuations occurred near the Las Lomas area and near the Carmel River. In Marin County, costs have hit at least $11 million, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

Sonoma County has so far incurred at least $13 million in damage and has greenlit its own funds to help residents with its new Recovery Support Centers that connect people to benefits and other assistance.

