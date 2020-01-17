Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Santa Cruz police search for kidnapping suspect, 1-year-old girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – Santa Cruz police are searching for Brian Seleen who they say has kidnapped his 1-year-old child.

They were last seen around Front and 2nd Streets.

Police say they believe Seleen is on foot and hiding somewhere in the area.

Officers are currently going door to door and using a drone to search for him.

If you see either of these people call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News