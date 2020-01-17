Santa Cruz police search for kidnapping suspect, 1-year-old girl

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – Santa Cruz police are searching for Brian Seleen who they say has kidnapped his 1-year-old child.

They were last seen around Front and 2nd Streets.

Police say they believe Seleen is on foot and hiding somewhere in the area.

Officers are currently going door to door and using a drone to search for him.

If you see either of these people call 911 immediately.

Santa Cruz Police going door to door, using drone in search for 1 yr old allegedly Kidnapped by estranged dad. Police say Brian Sellen is on foot, hiding in the area. pic.twitter.com/XrOShC9bKw — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 17, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

