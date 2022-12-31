SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.

A large sinkhole formed on Glen Haven Road in the early afternoon. A photo of the sinkhole shows that it is deep, at least six feet. In the photo, water — seemingly coming from higher ground — poured into the hole.

The storm has had big impacts on Santa Cruz County so far. The county also navigated flooding on Saturday. Evacuations were ordered in Felton Grove and Paradise Park, and residents were asked to head to higher ground.