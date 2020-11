A zoo in Denmark has figured out a way for Santa to greet children while staying safe from COVID-19 – by placing him in a giant snow globe.

This footage, posted to Facebook on November 13, shows Santa waving to children from the globe at Aalborg Zoo.

The zoo’s director, Henrik Johansen, told local news that the zoo initially had no idea what to do with Santa because children could not sit on his lap this year.

But a last-minute brainwave led to the zoo ordering a giant globe just in time.

