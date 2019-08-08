Santa Rosa club to shut down amid violence

Santa Rosa (KRON) – In a statement released Wednesday, The Lounge at La Rosa said they would be closing its doors amid a series of incidents where staff and patrons were involved in fights and other confrontations.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was a stabbing incident that occurred on August 4 at approximately 1 a.m.

According to Santa Rosa Police, a report shows that the victim was a 28-year-old male Santa Rosa resident who was stabbed in the back and suffered a broken nose. He was involved in a fight with more than 15 people, and was transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Patrons left comments on the Facebook page expressing their support and disappointment.

“Thank you to all the Staff, Security and DJs for creating a space for people to make memories. It’s a shame people can’t take accountability for their actions causing the decline of safe places for others to enjoy. Hugs to the La Rosa Fam. Keep you heads and music up high!!!,” wrote one Facebook user.

Read the full statement from La Rosa below.