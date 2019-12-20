Santa Rosa Community Health encourages fighting the flu with vaccines

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — There is no shortage of the flu vaccine at Santa Rosa Community Health.

And there are a lot of cases of people coming in sick with the flu.

“We are seeing a lot of flu early,” Dr. Lisa Ward said.

Chief medical officer Dr. Lisa Ward said influenza came fast to the Bay Area this year.

And there are months left of flu season, we are only about half way through.

“What we are trying to do is get as many people vaccinated as early as possible,” Ward said. “It is absolutely not too late now.”

According to Ward, in Sonoma County, there are low vaccination rates.

She attributes that too people being apprehensive and afraid of vaccines.

Including, the myth people get “sick” after getting one.

“We may have mild response to a vaccine as our own immune system ramps up to try and build our antibodies defenses,” Ward said. “That is the point of having a vaccine. But the main common response is no response at all.”

This years vaccine is protective against the common types of flu.

But only if you get one.