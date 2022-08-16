SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man who operated a Santa Rosa drug house where two people suffered deadly overdoses has been sentenced to serve 16 years in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Toby Rosa, 50, was sentenced by Judge Robert LaForge after a Sonoma County jury found Rosa guilty on two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch said, “The prison sentence here is more than justified as this defendant acted with complete disregard for human life. He not only provided deadly controlled substances to these victims, but he actively refused to care for them as they lay dying in his home.”

The overdose victims were identified as William Coffey and Jayson Taylor.

Rosa’s conviction resulted from a lengthy homicide investigation conducted by the Santa Rosa Police Department. The investigation began on March 9, 2018, when officers were dispatched to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Hospital staff workers told police that Coffey died from a drug overdose and that he was dropped off outside the emergency room under “suspicious circumstances.”

Coffey had consumed a lethal combination of methamphetamine, morphine, methadone and fentanyl at Rosa’s home earlier that evening, according to the Press Democrat.

While police were investigating Coffey’s death, Taylor arrived at the same hospital also suffering from a drug overdose on March 29, 2018. After Taylor was pronounced dead, investigators learned that he had been transported to the hospital from Rosa’s house on Midway Drive.

Detectives served a search warrant at Rosa’s home and found evidence of drug use and drug manufacturing.

“After extensive witness interviews, detectives discovered that Coffey and Taylor had visited the defendant with the expectation they would be able to use drugs at his home. Both Coffey and Taylor had known Rosa since high school,” prosecutors said.

On March 9, 2018, Rosa was fully aware of Coffey’s overdose, yet he refused to call 911 and told others not to call for help, according to prosecutors. Eventually, Rosa and a second person transported Coffey to the hospital. Rosa fled from the hospital without giving any information to medical staff, prosecutors said.

“When Taylor came to visit Rosa on March 26, Taylor also ingested drugs and overdosed in Rosa’s living room. Rosa once again refused to call 911. Instead, he chose to inject Taylor with methamphetamine in a failed attempt to revive him,” prosecutors said.

Someone recorded a cellphone video showing Rosa injecting Taylor with methamphetamine.

“Several hours after the injection, a friend of Taylor’s transported him to the hospital. However, Taylor never regained consciousness and died three days later,” prosecutors said.

At Rosa’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday, one of Taylor’s longtime friends told Rosa, “You are pure evil, with no remorse.”