Santa Rosa launches new siren to sound in case of emergency or disaster

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Residents in the North Bay should prepare to hear a new evacuation siren next time there is an emergency.

If the siren goes off, that means there is an emergency and residents should evacuate immediately.

The new siren is part of a larger plan that Santa Rosa has come up with to help people during a disaster.

The siren is active now, just as the two year anniversary of the Napa and Sonoma wildfires approaches.

After the deadly and destructive 2017 firestorm, Santa Rosa really wanted to improve its evacuation plans.

All Santa Rosa fire department SUVs, Santa Rosa police patrol cars and Sonoma County Sheriff’s cars are now equipped with the new 2-tone siren.

The hi/low siren will only be used in an emergency to alert people it is time to evacuate.

“It is not time to turn on TV or turn on the radio, if you hear the siren if you have police or fire vehicle driving by with the siren it means it is time to get out and go.”

The city has launched a new website to help people be ready when a disaster strikes.

It includes an evacuation checklist in English and Spanish and a new evacuations route map feature.

You just type in your address and the map shows you several recommended ways to get out.

“That way in the night or day or whenever the circumstance is — so ahead of time you have looked at routes and how to potentially use them.”

The fire department wants people to study the evacuation map for the neighborhood and print out the check list and not to be alarmed when this sound roars through.

Just know it is time to go.

