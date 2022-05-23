SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a reported a shooting near the 1700 block of Greeneich Ave. Sunday evening.

In a press release SRPD stated the call came in at 11:18p.m., and after officers arrived on scene they found a man lying near the curb towards the south side of the road. The man appeared to have one gunshot wound in the upper part of his torso.

EMT services arrived and took the victim to a local hospital to be treated. SRPD report that the victim is a 27-year-old man from Santa Rosa; he is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive. SRPD stated in a press release that they will not be releasing the name of the victim publicly.

Detectives on the SRPD Violent Crimes Team worked with Field and Evidence technicians to process the crime scene, interview witnesses, and obtain additional evidence. Detectives then learned that before the gunshot both the victim and the suspect were sitting in a parked vehicle arguing. The suspect then reportedly got out of the vehicle, shouted at the victim and shot him. The suspect then dragged the victim out of the vehicle, got back into the car, and drove away. As he drove away he also ran over the victim’s feet.

At approximately 11:39pm, a SRPD patrol officer noticed a red Ford Expedition driving near Marlow Road and Yuma Street and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver refused to pull over, and when he finally did he ran away from the vehicle. The suspect was then caught and arrested.

The suspect’s name is Jose Figueroa Baltazar, and he is a 28-year-old Santa Rosa resident. Baltazar was transported and booked into the Sonoma County jail, and he was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal gang activity.