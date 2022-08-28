SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday morning for DUI and possession of a loaded gun, according to Santa Rosa Police.

At around 1:15 a.m., a sergeant conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations about fifteen minutes after a report of hearing possible gunshots. The driver, Gerson Rivas, had an expended .38 caliber bullet casing sitting on his lap and a loaded 6-shot revolver on the front passenger floorboard, police said.

The 26-year-old was also smoking a marijuana joint when the sergeant contacted him. Rivas was determined to be driving under the influence and found to be on probation out of Sonoma County, according to SRPD.

His driver’s license was suspended from a prior DUI. Another expended .38 caliber bullet casing was found during a search of his vehicle, police said.

Rivas was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following charges: