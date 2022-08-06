SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm.

Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not registered, being a felon in possession of ammunition and being a street gang participant, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Friday at 7:05 p.m., officers were conducting a foot patrol along the Newhall bike path when the officers came into contact with two subjects. The officers were familiar with the two people from prior investigations, police said.

Police said both subjects were known to have prior gang involvement. The officers located a loaded 9mm handgun without a serial number and with a laser attached to it in Gonzalez’s possession, police said.

Gonzalez, who had a prior conviction for robbery, was prohibited from possessing a firearm, and he was arrested and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

