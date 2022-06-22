(KRON) — A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for murdering a man from Windsor, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon.

On June 13 the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) received reports about a missing Windsor man last seen on West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa. The Windsor Police Department (WPD) opened an investigation because he lived in Windsor. Violent Crimes Detectives were notified of the missing man and took over the investigation.

According to detectives the victim was last seen leaving Windsor with Juan Martinez, 33, and a large sum of cash on June 10. The cash was reportedly intended to be used to purchase a car. The men went to multiple cities in and around Sonoma County while searching for a car to buy. Later that day Martinez shot and killed the victim on Windsor River Road not far from Kensington Lane, according to police.

Martinez then fled the scene, using back roads to head west. He reportedly buried the victim in a shallow grave on Eastside Road in Forestville. Detectives say he then discarded the gun nearby, then proceeded to clean his truck and throw away his clothes.

A man disguising his voice called the victim’s wife on June 18 and demanded that she pay ransom while instructing her not to contact the police. She chose to contact the WPD. Detectives found Martinez’s pickup truck abandoned on Westside Road in Healdsburg on June 20. The pickup truck still had blood inside.

In the early afternoon on July 21 police received a tip about Martinez’s whereabouts, and located him by Southwest Community Park in Santa Rosa. He was taken into custody without incident. Later detectives found the victim’s money inside of Martinez’s home.

Martinez was arrested for murder, robbery, and extortion. He is currently in custody at Sonoma County Jail and is being held without bail. Police will release the identity of the of the victim after it is confirmed.