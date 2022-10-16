GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday afternoon for possession of methamphetamine and firearm ammunition, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

After enacting a traffic stop, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a firearm at the feet of the driver, Byron Harris. The deputy then drew his firearm and told Harris to show his hands, police said.

Harris was ordered out of his car after police backup arrived and taken into custody. It was later determined that the gun was a replica firearm that fired BB’s which was later seized, police said.

Two rounds of rifle ammunition and a baggie of methamphetamine were also located in Harris’ vehicle. Harris is convicted felon and therefore unable to possess ammunition, police said.

He was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition and possession of methamphetamine, according to police.