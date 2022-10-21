SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man had approximately 75 pounds of meth and two firearms in his possession when he was arrested on Thursday, according to Santa Rosa PD. Officers from the Property Crimes/Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Santa Rosa PD Public Information Officer, Sergeant Juan Valencia.

The warrant was related to a narcotics investigation. While searching the premises, detectives found 33 kilos of methamphetamine and the two firearms. One of the weapons was a Glock handgun with a red dot and an extended magazine. The other was simply described as a “revolver.”

The suspect, Jose Vega Sanchez, 28, of Santa Rosa, was booked for charges that include:

Possession of a controlled substance for sale

Felon in possession of a firearm

Grand theft of a firearm.

Sanchez also had two warrants for his arrest for violation of probation, possession of a loaded firearm in public, and a DUI.