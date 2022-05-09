(KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to the maximum possible term for assaulting an elderly victim with a deadly weapon in her home, according to a release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Defendant Tai Kincaid, 44, of Santa Rosa was sentenced last Thursday by Judge Christopher Honigsberg to serve eight years and eight months in state prison after pleading “no contest” in March to charges of residential burglary of an elderly victim, assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon and evading law enforcement.

The incident took place on Jan. 9, 2021 at around 4:00 p.m. The 73-year-old victim was napping in her home near Occidental when Kincaid, who grew up in the area and went to school with the victim’s son, forced his way into her home and physically attacked her. During the course of the attack, Kincaid threw furniture at the victim and pinned her to a counter while strangling her.

A nearby witness came to her assistance after hearing her screams. Kincaid fled the attack in his vehicle and was located by deputies, who he led on a high-speed chase. Deputies used a spike strip to disable his vehicle and placed him under arrest.

KRON On is streaming live now

“This was a frightening and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable victim. The defendant then put other drivers in danger with his reckless attempt to escape apprehension,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch in a statement. “As we stated in court, we believed the aggravated sentence for the charges was appropriate, and the court agreed.”

The victim was present at the sentencing hearing where she addressed the court and detailed the physical and emotional harm she suffered as a result of the attack. Following her statements, the court sentenced Kincaid to the maximum term of imprisonment for the attack.