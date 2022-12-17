SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Wednesday for first-degree murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Stephen Joseph Archer, 36, was found guilty by a jury of the shooting death of Manuel Valdez in June. In the early morning hours of June 28, 2021, Archer kicked in the door to the residence of Valdez and shot him twice.

Valdez’s body was discovered nearly two days later when neighbors reported that they had not seen him. He was found in his bedroom.

Archer was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful use of a firearm during the murder.

