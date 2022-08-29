SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Things are heating up in the Bay Area, and Santa Rosa is expected to see particularly high temperatures this weekend, according to an emergency alert from the City of Santa Rosa.

An excessive heat watch is in effect from Saturday, Sept. 3 through the evening of Monday, Sept. 5. Temperatures could hit anywhere from upper 90s up to triple digits. Higher terrains aren’t expected to be much cooler during overnights, as temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s through 80s.

The heat is expected to impact all of the Bay Area and Central Coast, but people in Santa Rosa in particular may need to be on the lookout. The City of Santa Rosa plans to open a cooling center later this week; details of that location will be announced later.

Two community centers in Santa Rosa will be open during the day on Friday for residents to get relief from the heat:

Finley Community Center: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Steele Lane Community Center: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The City of Santa Clara would like to remind residents to be prepared for the heat by drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned spaces, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors. The city reminded residents that children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, especially during hot weather when car temperatures can reach lethal levels in minutes.