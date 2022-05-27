SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man in connection with a narcotics trafficking case. Carlos Andreas Ibarra, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

In early May, detectives initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a Santa Rosa resident. Investigators learned Ibarra was selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa and in surrounding areas, police said. On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives and uniformed officers contacted Ibarra near his residence on Harvest Lane and found him to be in possession of two ounces of fentanyl.

A search warrant was served at his residence, and police found a gallon bag containing half a pound of fentanyl, 25 individual baggies each containing a gram of fentanyl and $6,000 in cash. Police said items indicative of drug sales were also located inside the residence.

