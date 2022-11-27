SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A residential fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a Santa Rosa home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Santa Rose Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived on the scene of a structure fire at 2665 Wild Bill Way after multiple callers reported seeing the flames. Crews found a two-story residence with smoke and fire coming from the side of the house.

Fire crews entered the home and searched for any occupants inside, but the occupants had already exited the building. The occupants in the home were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector, SRFD says. More units on scene began attacking the fire as it spread towards the attic, and crews were able to get the fire knocked down and save most of the structure.

KRON On is streaming now

PG&E requested that crews secure the electrical and gas service to the house. The fire was considered under control in about 20 minutes, but crews stayed on scene to monitor hot spots. SRFD says there were no injuries related to the fire. According to SRFD, Five residents and one dog in the home are being assisted by Red Cross.

SRFD says it appears that the fire ignited on the side of the house close to the garbage and waste cans and then traveled up the side of the house, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The damage to the home is estimated to be about $75,000.