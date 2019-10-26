Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE

Santa Rosa Unified schools will close Monday due to PG&E shutoffs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
schoolbus_122026

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – All schools are expected to close Monday due to PG&E’s power shutoffs, according to Santa Rosa Unified School District.

PG&E is expected to shut off electricity to the schools as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff program.  

All after-school programs, such as athletics and childcare, are also canceled at these schools.

Depending on how long power shut offs will last, the school district is waiting to decide whether classes will resume on Tuesday.

Officials recommend staying inside as much as possible and having emergency supplies ready.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News