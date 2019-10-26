Santa Rosa Unified schools will close Monday due to PG&E shutoffs

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – All schools are expected to close Monday due to PG&E’s power shutoffs, according to Santa Rosa Unified School District.

PG&E is expected to shut off electricity to the schools as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

All after-school programs, such as athletics and childcare, are also canceled at these schools.

Depending on how long power shut offs will last, the school district is waiting to decide whether classes will resume on Tuesday.

Officials recommend staying inside as much as possible and having emergency supplies ready.