SAP Center responds to Santa Clara gathering ban amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – As concerns over the coronavirus continues to grow, precautionary measures are being put in place to protect the virus from spreading.

Santa Clara County issued a cancellation of mass gatherings over 1,000 people.

In a press conference on Monday night, officials said this will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 11 and last for three weeks.

“This is a big decision to issue a legal order such as this, to carefully consider it. I think that over the last five days the uptick in cases particularly those that we believe, where we found no link to travel or other cases indicating community spread. That is a tipping point for us and it’s time to issue the order,” Dr. Sara Cody said.

The San Jose SAP Center announced Monday night the center would adhere to mandated guidelines.

No events are scheduled at SAP until March 17.

The San Jose Sharks sports and entertainment say they plan to review each scheduled event due to take place for the entire month of March and provide an update in the coming days.

