(BCN) — California residents should be aware of scammers targeting the state’s one-time payments aimed at reducing the effects of inflation, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday.

Residents should avoid giving their personal information or paying money in order to receive their payment, according to the attorney general’s office. Payments also cannot be sped up and do not need to be activated if distributed in the form of a preloaded debit card.

Payments are being distributed through January 14, 2023, in the form of a direct deposit or a debit card.

“Unfortunately, there are some bad actors hoping to take advantage as Californians patiently wait for their direct deposit or prepaid debit card to arrive,” Bonta said. “Do not be fooled. Know what to expect and when and take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to a scam.”

Payments total between $200 and $350 per person, with amounts varying depending on household size and how many dependents are included on a person’s 2020 tax return. Information about how much eligible state residents should receive can be found at https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/middle-class-tax-refund/index.html.

