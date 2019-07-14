Breaking News
All lanes EB-580 at Harbour Way in Richmond CLOSED due to fatal crash
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

School added masked gunman to active shooter drill to make it ‘realistic’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO (AP) — An elementary school superintendent in Central California says he allowed a janitor to wear a mask and carry a fake gun during an active shooter drill to “make sure this was realistic.”

A teacher told KSEE-TV that the drill, which happened at Raisin City Elementary School before the summer break, went too far.

Kim Copper said the masked gunman pounded on her classroom door and tried to open it as she huddled in a corner with terrified students.

School Superintendent Juan Sandoval admitted teachers and students were not told about the janitor’s role. He said active shooter drills have become routine and he wanted students to understand the gravity of the situation.

A school board official told the station the school will improve its active shooter training procedure.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News