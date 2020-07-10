School officials respond after Trump pressures schools to fully reopen amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump is pressuring public schools to fully reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president tweeted Wednesday that he may go so far as withholding federal funding from schools that do not resume in-person classes this fall.

Chief information officer for the California School Boards Association, Troy Flint, joined KRONon Thursday to discuss Trump’s pressure on schools to re-open.

Regardless of when schools re-open, Californians will continue to rely on their local schools for safety and support. The fact remains that, under current conditions, many schools lack the resources and support needed to reopen schools in a safe and effective manner.

