Scott Peterson to remain at San Quentin while judge considers retrial

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Convicted murderer Scott Peterson spoke during his court appearance Friday in Redwood City.

At least for the time being, convicted murderer Scott Peterson will remain on death row at San Quentin State Prison.

The only person to physically appear in the courtroom at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City was the superior court judge.

Peterson, his defense and prosecutors all joined virtually.

At issue was whether or not the court would order peterson to be relocated from prison to the San Mateo County Jail to allow him and his lawyers easier to each other ahead of future hearings.

But the defense stated they were pleased with the access they have to their client on death row.

And, that a transfer would be an unnecessary risk while COVID-19 continues to spread.

The judge decided peterson can stay in prison.

“It’s completely appropriate, because nothing is going to happen anytime soon in this case,” Legal analyst Paula Canny said. “The court hasn’t made many important decisions, like is the only next thing going to be a penalty phase, or is the court going to rule on the habeas petition, and ultimately decide that Scott Peterson is entitled to a new trial based on juror misconduct. So, it’s completely appropriate that Scott stay on death row.”

Peterson also waived his right to a speedy trial and reiterated his complete confidence in Defense Attorney Pat Harris — adding that he had lost all faith in is original attorney Mark Geragos.

In August, the state Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence because jurors who opposed capital punishment were improperly dismissed before the trial.

His conviction was upheld.

But prosecutors have committed to re-seek the death penalty.

In 2005, Peterson was found guilty of killing his wife Laci and unborn child.

“At some future point, let’s say there’s a whole new trial, Scott Peterson will absolutely be moved to the San Mateo County Jail,” Canny said. “And throughout the pendency of the proceedings, Scott Peterson will stay in the San Mateo County Jail.”

The next scheduled court date is Jan. 21.