(BCN) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers and firefighters from Northern California are expected to attend a week-long training that begins Tuesday in Scotts Valley.

The training exercises will be conducted during daytime hours through June 29 at Scotts Valley High School. Officers attending will have the opportunity to learn how to respond and operate in a mass casualty incident.

During the training they will be using Simunitions, which produce loud noises, and volunteer role players to give each scenario a realistic feel. Police advise local residents, especially those in the Glenwood area, to please be aware this will be for training purposes only and not an actual emergency.

During the training both the Scotts Valley High School and the Glenwood Open Space Preserve (West Side Only) will be closed to the public.

