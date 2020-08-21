SCU Lightning Complex fires continue to grow, impact East and South Bay

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — KRON4’s Philippe Djegal met with Cal Fire on Thursday for the latest on the SCU Complex fires that expanded overnight.

In Alameda County, Mines Road in Livermore is still closed off.

The area is under an evacuation order.

Fires are burning along the hillsides.

In all, more than 157,000 acres of land have been scorched in five East and South Bay counties including Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara — making up the SCU Lightning Complex.

“We’ve had really smokey, and thick smoke conditions the past couple of days,” Cal Fire spokesperson Jake Miller said. “So, it has been difficult for our air assets to keep up there and drop some water on the fire.

Miller says 20,000 structures remain threatened, but none destroyed.

He also says the fires are mostly tucked into rural wildlands away from communities.

“We saw the fire jump from about 100,000 yesterday. It’s close to 140,000 acres, so it’s still growing and there’s still rapid rate of spread on this fire,” Miller said. “So, we’re set to be here at least a couple of weeks.”

Two first responders have been injured — but their wounds are not life threatening.

Miller says despite the fires growing through the night, fire fighters have had better luck knocking the flames down at night.

Conditions worsen during the day.

“We’re also seeing low relative humidity and what that does for the fires is it really makes it conducive to burn,” Miller said.

Cal Fire says wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour on the upper ridges are also fueling the fires.

Latest News Headlines: